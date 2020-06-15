The Doniphan County Board of Health and Local Health Officer issued an executive order lifting all COVID-19 related restrictions in Doniphan County effective as of 12 a.m. on Monday.
The Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health highly encourages individuals to use good judgement during this time.
"As a community, our hard work during the months prior, created a good foundation for our local health care systems to become equipped for COVID-19 testing and caseloads," according to the news release from Doniphan County health officials. "We urge community members to not lower their guard in practicing COVID-19 infection control measures."
The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Individuals should take the following steps to minimize their risk:
Distance yourself at least 6 feet from others.
Wear a cloth face mask in public. The cloth mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Masks should not be placed on children under two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover your sneezes and coughs with your elbow or tissue.
Avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes.
Disinfect high touch surfaces, phones, keyboards, doorknobs, handles, light switches, etc. with an EPA-registered disinfectant.
If you are a high-risk individual, stay home as much as possible.
Monitor your health and be alert for symptoms. Do not go to work or out in public if you are sick.
The Doniphan County Board of Health and Local Health Officer retain the authority to issue new orders if the need arises.
For guidance on reopening businesses, go to www.covid.ks.gov/reopen-page/
