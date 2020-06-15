A new animal rescue in Doniphan County has been granted nonprofit status.
Trina Earl, a local dog lover, started the rescue in January and hopes to help as many animals as she can. But she can’t do it alone.
“Its called Doniphan County Pet Rescue Corp,” she said. “We want to be able to help the entire county.”
The animal lover is now seeing some of the support she needed with a board and the new status.
“I’m excited. I’ve been doing it for a long time myself, and I just couldn’t do it myself anymore.”
She has a few animals in her care right now that are requiring a lot more help than she can handle with vet bills.
“Right now we have two dogs and two cats. All four need neutered and vaccinated,” Earl said.
How can people help?
“Fundraising, we’re desperate for fundraising,” Earl said. “And there’s even more ways if you have a few things lying around the house. Dog food, cat food, blankets, towels, dog collars, old dog toys. I like them to go home with a collar and leash.”
Those who have the extra materials mentioned or are looking to help the rescue can find the group on Facebook. There is a breakdown of costs that are needed for each animal, links to PayPal and other ways to contact the rescue.
Donations will help Earl grow the rescue and care for animals being left at her property. Recently, about 13 feral cats were dropped off that she is working to catch and treat them as needed.
“We really would love a facility of our own so we can stop running out of my home and foster homes,” Earl said.
Those who find a stray or need a safe place to relinquish an animal in Doniphan County, people can contact Earl or any of the board members working If you are dropping off an animal, Earl asks people contact the rescue first so they are aware.
