The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is planning a “For the Paws Yard Sale” at the Quonset hut on the new property at 887 Friendship Rd. just south of Bendena, Kansas on Aug. 13 and 14.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This is a large sale with a wide variety of items.
Pet Rescue Director Trina Earl notes that the group has helped about 380 animals since it was launched in 2020. The Pet Rescue operates on donations, and all proceed from the sale will be used to care for animals and to work on projects like repairing and renovating the buildings on the new property.
Please call 913-370-3297 with questions.
