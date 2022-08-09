Yard sale

Anna Midyette checks out some of the many items that will be for sale at the “For The Paws Yard Sale” benefiting the Doniphan County Pet Rescue.

The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is planning a “For the Paws Yard Sale” at the Quonset hut on the new property at 887 Friendship Rd. just south of Bendena, Kansas on Aug. 13 and 14.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This is a large sale with a wide variety of items.

