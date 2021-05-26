A Doniphan County roofer has been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay more than $6,700 in restitution after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.
Rocky Murry, of Troy, who does business as Murry 66, was ordered to repay a Doniphan County consumer $6,760. He was also temporarily enjoined from operating as a roofing contractor in Kansas until such time he has obtained a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general as required by law. District Judge James A. Patton this week entered default judgment after Murry failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in April in Doniphan County District Court. Murry was also ordered to pay a $90,000 civil penalty.
Schmidt had alleged that Murry accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services but failed to complete the project, leaving it partially completed and without shingles. The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law. The allegations constitute violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA) and Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.
Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.
