The Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for the following groups identified in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Phase 2 and Phase 3.
High-contact critical workers and those in special care or congregate environments.
To be eligible to receive the vaccine, you must fit the definition of a high-contact critical worker: a worker providing critical services who are at a higher risk of being infected, because their jobs require consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals.
Special care or congregate environments
Anyone living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments.
Congregate settings include but are not limited to the following: Home care givers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides or caring for a high-risk individual.
When signing up to be on the vaccine list, your age, phone number, place of employment will be required if you are signing up for the high-contact critical worker list.
We are also starting our list of 16-64 years old with severe medical risks. Please email health@dpcountks.com or call 785-985-3591 to get on our list.
For more information on who qualifies as a high-contact critical worker, visit https://www.kansasvaccine.gov.
