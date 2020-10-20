Doniphan West girls cross country team saw more success this week and the volleyball team picked up one win heading into sub-state this week.
The Doniphan West girls cross country team are back-to-back TVL champions. They competed at the Seneca golf course on Thursday, Oct. 15 and dominated the course. Placing is as follows: Chloe Clevenger 1st, Claire Cole 2nd, Emma Albers 7th, Aly Gobin 13th, Lilly Clark 14th, Zoee Edie 30th.
Competing for the boys were Jacob Blanton 28th and Reece Florence 42nd.
The Mustangs next run at the regional meet at Riley County on Saturday, Oct. 24.
DWHS volleyball played in the TVL tournament at Washington on Saturday, Oct. 17, and went 1-2 on the day. In their pool, they lost to the top seed Valley Heights 13-25, 15-25, lost to Linn 16-25, 25-18, 15-25, and enjoyed a win over Centralia 19-25, 29-27, 28-26.
This week brings the sub-state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Centralia. The seeding will be announced later this week.
