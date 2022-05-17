The Friends of the Morrill Public Library are sponsoring a quilt to help encourage people to donate to the Friends fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
In a recent visit with Jane Bebermeyer of the Friends and the library's Quilt Club, along with library director Erin Verbick and Board of Trustees president Karen Searight, they shared about the library's many services and programs along with plans to upgrade the elevator, which was installed in 1992.
The Friends has set up a fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Move Forward to Give Back Match Days - set for May 27-28 at the Fisher Community Center. Funds raised will go toward the roughly $90,000 cost of replacing the elevator, which is hard to find parts for when it breaks down.
Verbick said there were talks to include the elevator replacement in the library's major renovation that was completed earlier this year. However, the elevator - which was installed during the first major expansion of the library - was running well, so they decided to hold off.
"We got the project going and then started having issues with the elevator, but we didn't budget for it within the project," she said.
A year ago, they had to replace the power supply - essentially building from scratch as the actual part wasn't available.
"There are so many patrons who depend on the elevator," Searight said, praising the library staff for all their hard work with the many programs and community services they provide.
Verbick agreed, noting that during the recent renovation, the elevator wasn't in use for a few weeks and library personnel had to cart books up and down the stairs.
The library hopes to have enough funds to replace the elevator by end of year or beginning of next year, but Verbick said the Friends have done so much for the library and raised a lot of money that they didn't want to put the burden of the elevator on them.
"So we decided to launch a fundraising campaign through the Community Foundation," Verbick said.
As an added incentive to encourage donations, the Quilt Club from the library has donated a special Peter Pan quilt. Beberymeyer said anyone who donates to the Friend's of the Library fund will have their names entered in a drawing with a chance to win.
The quilt has a history that dates back to the 1926 when it was designed by Ruby Short McKim of Independence, Mo., and was published in the Kansas City Star. The embroidered blocks in this beautiful quilt were part of an old quilt donated to the Quilters’ Club last summer by Betty Barnes.
The embroidery is possibly 80 to 85 years old. The sashing around the blocks was very worn with several holes. Bebermeyer took the old quilt home, cleaned the stained blocks and replaced the sashing and borders. Kathleen Twombly quilted the “new” quilt.
The quilt is on display on the main floor of the Morrill Public Library and anyone who donates to the Friend's fund through the Give Back to Move Forward campaign will get their name entered for a chance to win it.
Information on this fund and others can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. That website will also offer a donation site the weekend of the Match Days and a leaderboard that will keep track of donations for people to see.
Donations can also be made in person at the event, which this year will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Fisher Center.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information.
