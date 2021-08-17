Friday's Downtown Block Party was a huge success as people came out for tacos, lemonade, cupcakes and donated thousands of dollars to help local families.
Participating businesses included Ryan Meininger State Farm, RehabVisions and Aflac Lady of NEKansas, who hosted a walking taco dinner in the 800 block of Oregon. They raised $1,800 to benefit the families of Taya Mooney and Bryce Nigus. Mooney, age 6, died in a car accident and Bryce Nigus, who leaves behind his wife and four children, died unexpectedly recently at the age of 32.
Up the street, the Brown County Humane Society teamed up with Nachtigal Medical Wellness for a Popcorn and Pups event, where visitors met the Medical Wellness professionals and were able to pick up some free popcorn and water, and visit with the Humane Society dogs.
Other participating businesses included Heartland Realty, who handed out movie ticket coupons for Arrow Twin Theater and Wright's Eclectibles, where Nancy Wright served up Texas sheet cake.
Emerson Enneking and friends served lemonade and cupcakes at their Lemonade Stand in front of Deb's Images during the day and raised approximately $4,000 to benefit the Nigus family.
