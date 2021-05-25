It was a welcome sight on Friday, as Hiawatha’s 700 and 800 blocks of the downtown area were hopping, as local businesses that had been sidelined due to Covid-19 finally got to throw a massive Grand Opening bash.
Residents were encouraged to stop downtown and visit all of the local businesses for a special event, hosted by Ryan Meininger State Farm, the AFLAC Lady of Northeast Kansas and BBCC Properties. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there was face painting, food, games, root beer floats, cupcakes, the Bibber BBQ food truck, a duck pond, balloon animals and the KNZA Wheel.
The potential for such an event had been a topic of conversation since last spring, when Meininger, AFLAC’s Deeann Hinkle and BBCC Office Manager Angela Entrikin were making tentative plans for Grand Openings of their new offices in the business park on 800 and Oregon. With the Covid pandemic still in its early stages, all three knew they would have to wait for the right time, though they said none of them imagined the wait would last over a year. As mandates and the threat of Covid began to dissipate, the trio put their heads together for a date, and plans began to grow. Before long, the idea to include all businesses that had moved or opened downtown during the pandemic began to form, and Friday was the culmination of months of planning coming together for one great big block party.
All told, there were nine businesses who helped celebrate getting back to business as usual:
* Ryan Meininger State Farm will hit six years in business this July, but has been patiently waiting a Grand Opening at their new 815 Oregon office. Meininger said the new office provides customers a place they can be proud to do business in, with more room, more available parking and convenience. And the added room has been utilized to increase staffing, as Meininger has brought aboard Logan Scheitel to specialize in home, auto and life insurance, as well as Kelle Meininger, who brings 12 years of experience to serve as office manager.
“The new office, along with a full and complete staff, allows for an amazing customer experience from our agency,” said Ryan Meininger.
He says that while everyone knows State Farm offers home and auto insurance, there is much more that his office provides to his customers.
“We offer life, business and farm and ranch insurance, along with retirement options, variable annuities through Jackson National, mortgages through Rocket Mortgage through Qicken Loans, as well as Medicare supplements.”
Meininger also prides himself on giving back to the community that has supported him, and says he has always wanted to help people and the community, which having a State Farm agency has allowed him to do.
*Deeann Hinkle is the AFLAC Lady of Northeast Kansas, with her office in Suite 1 at 817 Oregon Street. Hinkle is a District Sales Coordinator, and was joined on Friday by her husband Jared Hinkle, and agents Kristel Bontrager and Jennifer Finch. She has been operating since October of 2019, and moved into her new location early last year.
AFLAC has provided supplemental insurance for over 60 years. Hinkle offers accident, cancer, critical illness, life, hospital, supplemental dental, vision and pet insurance to businesses and individuals alike. You can reach Hinkle at her office, or at (785) 741-3531.
*BBCC Properties opened its doors in 2018, offering full service property management in northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska. Owned and operated by Joel Bacon, BBCC started out in the business park at 800 Oregon and now operates from their brand new 720 Oregon office. Office Manager Angela Entrikin and Office Assistant Marissa Ruhnke can be reached at (785) 288-1784 and will be happy to help answer any questions you may have.
*Magic City Appliances opened its doors in October 2019, as an appliance service business now located in Hiawatha. Repairing regular household appliances, along with vintage and new age electronics, jukeboxes, pinball machines, amplifiers and much more. Owner Travis McClain and technician Eric Thompson handle all service calls, and Entrikin and Ruhnke are busy answering phones at 720 Oregon. Magic City can be reached at (785) 487-9111.
*N&N Disposal, LLC was started in 2017 and is owned and operated by Brandon Nussbaum. N&N serves northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska, offering 10-yard roll off containers that can be placed in driveways, backyards or almost anywhere and removing debris to a transfer station. Nussbaum has multiple containers and can offer more than one container per site, along with a dump trailer for jobs where a roll off container does not fit the job. You can reach N&N Disposal through Entrikin and Ruhnke at (785) 740-4070.
*Hamilton Recycling and Disposal is a small, family-owned trash service provider offering services in Hiawatha, Falls City and other local communities. Owners RJ and Chelsie Hamilton of Falls City started their business in February of 2016 and opened their Hiawatha office in August of 2019. Entrikin and Ruhnke manage the Hiawatha location at 720 Oregon, and can be reached at (785) 740-8169.
*Rogue Street Tacos has been operating since December of 2020 at 715 Oregon Street. Rogue runs a rotating menu to keep flavors fresh every month and provide seasonal ingredients.
“Like our name says, we go off the beaten path when it comes to street tacos,” says owner Stephanie Wendtlandt. “We make delicious tacos in flavors you won’t find anywhere else.”
Wendtlandt has worked in the food service industry for most of her career, and has an Associates degree in Food Service and Hospitality from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb., (now called the Great Plains Culinary Institute).
“Food brings people together,” says Wendtlandt, “and I love bringing that experience to Hiawatha.” Rogue Street Tacos is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and also takes orders for simple desserts and catering. You can reach Rogue at (785) 740-2469.
*Terri Stevens started Lifelong Learning as a way to give back to her hometown. Offering one-on-one tutoring in 50-minute sessions at a cost of $20 per session for individuals 3-years old and up, Stevens holds an Associates in Business, a Bachelors in K-12 Vocal and Instrumental Music and a Masters in Instructional Technology, and is currently working to renew her Kansas teaching certification.
Stevens’ services range from needed educational improvements to desired individual learning options.
“Basically, if someone is wanting to learn, I am willing to help,” says Stevens, adding, “My philosophy is, ‘If I don’t have the knowledge to teach what is needed, I will find someone who can.’”
The goal of Lifelong Learning is to help cultivate the community of learning resources to assist individuals with their lifelong journey of learning. The business operates from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. You can reach Stevens to schedule a session by text at (785) 741-0935.
*The legacy of excellence continues with Heartland Realty. The name is the same, the store front is the same, and the commitment to the community and a strong code of integrity remain the same. Mentored by Sheila Schwalm, Heather Vernon purchased Heartland Realty and endeavors to provide northeast Kansas with the same care, professionalism and quality service that the business has long been known for.
Vernon is a Kansas native and a two-decade business owner, bringing a fresh energy, excitement and passion to the local real estate market. Heather has worked in land sales, commercial property sales and residential real estate, and will continue to provide quality service and results for years to come. Focus on economic development, community service, local enrichment and business support are an integral part of what establishes Heartland Realty as an indomitable presence. Heather looks forward to advancing the scope and relevance of the area real estate market and providing a comprehensive, result-driven approach to meeting client needs. Heartland can be reached by phone at (785) 742-3618 and at www.heartland-realty.com.
