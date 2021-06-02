Several downtown businesses are going together to sponsor Kool Kids Crazy Summer Splash on Friday, June 18.
Events will be from 2-4 p.m. in downtown Hiawatha. The fun starts at 2 pm and goes on until 4. There will be a Sidewalk Chalk Contest, temporary tattoos station, popsicles, cookie booth and more sponsored by BBCC Properties, N&N Disposal and Magic City Appliances.
That evening, local kids are invited to the Hiawatha Aquatic Park for a pool party, sponsored by BBCC Properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.