Downtown Hiawatha businesses are going together to celebrate being back in business with a celebration on Friday, May 21.
Residents are encouraged to stop downtown and visit all the local businesses on Friday for a special event, hosted by Ryan Meininger- State Farm, AFLAC Lady of Northeast Kansas and BBCC Properties.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be face painting, food, games, root beer floats, cupcakes, Bibber BBQ food truck, AFLAC duck game and much more including the KNZA Wheel that will be packed with lots of prizes. Events will be going on in the 700-800 Blocks of Oregon, but residents are encouraged to visit all downtown businesses.
