A group of artists who wowed the community with their "Welcome to Hiawatha" mural on First Street, left their stamp on downtown as well.
The artists - Michael Trujillo, who originally comes from LA, David Bonilla also from LA, Quinn Vraspier is from Kansas City, Whitney Kerr is from Kansas City and Chase Hunter comes from Arkansas - had spent a little over a week completing the Hiawatha mural on the south side of the former Maple Lanes Bowling Alley. The building is now owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson and they said they wanted something other than a brown wall to welcome people to Hiawatha. Each of the letters in the word "Hiawatha" reflect something about the region or Hiawatha - beautiful maples, the Clock Tower building, jack o'lanterns, National Guard and agriculture.
While the artists were working on the mural, another one was already in the works. Denise Wolney, administrator of Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitative Center, said the owner of the facility - Steve Shields - knew the artists from their work around Kansas City.
"They have actually done some work for him," she said. "He knew they were going to be in Hiawatha and wanted to create another mural to give back to Brown County."
Wolney contacted Dan Lierz, who owns the downtown building at 824 Oregon St., where his business Shelter Insurance is located, along with Waddell & Reed. Wolney said she and her husband actually owned the building prior and she felt it would be a perfect place to create a mural.
"Steve gave me the liberty to come up with something perfect for Hiawatha," Wolney said. "I knew the artists also had a tight time frame after they finished the Hiawatha mural."
Wolney said she sent the artists some photos of maple trees in the fall - although they visited Hiawatha at the perfect time to see the real deal. She also wanted to incorporate some of Hiawatha's history, with the original lamp posts.
Wolney said the railroad was also significant in placing Hiawatha on the map and felt it was only fitting to pay honor to a steam engine. The mural features a big black steam engine that seems to be bursting from the wall, among colorful maple trees and a blue sky with two historic lampposts are featured on each end.
"The building was located next to the Del Monico, back in the day," she said, noting that building had long since been torn down. "It had a restaurant and rooms to rent."
She said the building that features the mural also at one time had a liberty stable underneath it.
"It is a historic 1800s building and was close to the railroad," she said. "It saw a lot of visitors come through thanks to the railroad."
The mural took the artists only two days to complete and Wolney said she was so excited for this opportunity to have Maple Heights and Shields sponsor it for the community.
"It was a happy coincidence, that Shields had already been talking to them and the Pedersons had already had them in town," she said.
