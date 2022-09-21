Downtown Hiawatha is the place to be on Saturday for the annual Maple Leaf Festival.

Sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, the Maple Leaf Festival promises more than 60 craft and food vendors, inflatables and other children's activities, the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, live music, a car show and much more.

