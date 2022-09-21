Downtown Hiawatha is the place to be on Saturday for the annual Maple Leaf Festival.
Sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, the Maple Leaf Festival promises more than 60 craft and food vendors, inflatables and other children's activities, the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, live music, a car show and much more.
Events kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. around the courthouse square. Streets will be blocked off around the square for the occasion. The Brown County Historical Society trolley will be picking up festival-goers on the Southwest side of the courthouse square for free rides out to Heritage Days at the Historical Society's Ag Museum.
Hiawatha Chamber Board President Miller said this year has more vendors around the square than ever before - with 60 craft and business vendors alone, all stationed around the perimeter of the courthouse square. In addition, there will be 8-10 food vendors including some favorite returners from last year, along with kettle korn. The food vendors will be stationed on Oregon Street, heading west toward the Clock Tower Building.
Around the corner from the food vendors along South Seventh Street will be the Maple Leaf Car Show.
A big draw for the Maple Leaf Festival is free live music and Miller said this year will definitely not disappoint as True North will be featured headlining this year's event. True North features several musicians from Northeast Kansas including Horton native Garrett Rake, Wil Gladhart from Highland, Gary McKnight of Valley Falls, along with his brother Rick McKnight and Keith Broxterman. The band just recently just released a new album "Songs From the Attic."
Miller said Red Dirt Rendezvous - who performed an amazing set at last year's festival - is returning, along with Graceful Grit, a duo that includes members of the Red Dirt Rendezvous.
Local solo acoustic entertainers - Nirvana Petersen and Tori Wist - will round out this year's entertainment. Petersen, newly graduated from Hiawatha High School, is another returning favorite and Wist is an HHS sophomore who has been seen performing at the local ice cream shoppe and the Farmers Market this past summer.
This year, the entertainment will be featured on the north steps of the Brown County Courthouse. Picnic tables will be brought in around that area, as well as on Oregon Street, so everyone can stop and watch the performers.
Entertainment Schedule:
10:45 a.m. - Graceful Grit
11:15 a.m. - Red Dirt Rendezvous
12:30 p.m. - True North
2:00 p.m. - Tori Wist
2:30 p.m. - Nirvana Petersen
Some family entertainment is scheduled throughout the day local magician Barron Stringfellow for a show at 10 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. on the north side of the courthouse steps.
Miller said in addition, this year’s festival will include some great children’s educational entertainment from the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, which will be on the courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - free of charge thanks to the Chamber's generous business and family sponsors. Also look for appearances by Spiderman, Elsa and Captain America.
Other fun events include several attractions through Carnival times - including three bouncy houses - a farm house, Spiderman and Cinderella, Leaps and Bounds, Adrenaline Rush, Screamer Slide, Mechanical Bull and Log Slammer, a rock climbing wall, laser tag, axe throwing for a $10 wristband for all day fun. Miller said look for the Chamber tables that will be selling wristbands.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sign up by calling the HP&R at 785-742-7176.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween Frolic T-shirts with the 2022 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop, which has a variety of prizes.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
