The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and on the agenda was a return to the subject of Debbie Galbreath’s downtown building. Previous discussion related to how to repair the exterior wall left after the city demolished the building next door, and how the repairs would be paid for.
Aaron Lanter of Lanter SPS Roofing Systems LLC was present by invitation, and shared with the commission his opinion that the wall needs to be foamed, then coated, which is the only option that he would stand behind. The Commission discussed whether repairs could be completed by city crews, such as filling holes and spray painting the wall. There was some discussion on whether the city had a responsibility to guarantee the stability of the wall on Galbraith’s property, but it was eventually decided to split the cost of the repairs, with each side paying $5,750.00 to have Lanter SPS Roofing Systems complete the work.
Jeff Perry of Amberwell Health was also present, and informed the Commission that the group now has over 600 employees serving the area across seven northeast Kansas locations, but said that there is a shortage of healthcare workers. Also discussed was the Horton Hospital building, which Perry said the group is having a difficult time finding a use for. Perry stated the building would need over $1 million of renovations to bring it up to date, and that if no use is found it will likely need to be demolished if no use is found in the next six months, due to the cost to maintain the building. Later in the meeting the Commission voted to draft a letter to HIDC stating that this is an opportune time to let Amberwell know that they are interested in the property for an enterprise ground or industrial development.
The commission approved a Supplement Agreement with BG Consultants for the Preliminary Engineering Report for the Mission Lake spillway evaluation, as well as a payment request in the amount of $139,620.69 for the Phase III Sewer Project. There was also discussion of GRDA figures regarding payback of the expenditures during the extreme weather this winter, and that the city has an $86,979.00 bill, but that thanks to the city’s generating capacity, they were able to save money, paying the fee up front and not passing costs on to the city’s electric customers.
