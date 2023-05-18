Dr. Schwalm passes away Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. Irvin Schwalm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Irvin Schwalm, retired veterinarian from Hiawatha, passed away Wednesday night at the age of 89.Dr. Schwalm worked at the Brown County Animal Clinic for many years.Services are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home of Hiawatha. More from this section 1999 to 2020 Saw >1.63 Million Excess Deaths in Blacks Versus Whites Johnny Depp emotional as he receives seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes Even Preschoolers Can Help Save a Life, Heart Experts Say Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha Police Hiawatha Municipal Court Brown County Sheriff Dr. Schwalm passes away Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights 'All Together Now' at Morrill Public Library Abundant Living Former Highland school superintendent David Jan Collins dies Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorms pop up in NE Kansas - several tornado sightings‘Political punishment’: Kansas governor ditches last-minute funding for historic siteRed Hawks crown several League Champs at Big 7 meetKansas Action for Children sounds alarm on anti-vax, food security and child care billsHiawatha man arrested on several chargesSeveral school, city positions open in 2023 election‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: How’s Benson & Stabler’s Reunion? Is Rollins Happy? (RECAP)Native Kathy Strunk honored by House of RepresentativesFBC welcomes pastor candidateChurch and state: Kansas Republicans justify private school handouts with fear of ‘woke ideology’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
