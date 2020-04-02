City crews have been busy at work recently at the Hiawatha Lake, as drainage tubes and ditches have been updated in preparation of road improvements. City Street Supervisor Nic Siebenmorgen says the city is planning road work around the lake, but that drainage work was needed to prepare for the larger project to come.
“It’s looking kind of rough at the moment,” said Siebenmorgen, “But once we get grass replanted and riprap placed in a few spots it will start coming together. City Administrator Mike Nichols praised the street crew, along with other city employees for the way they have handled changes in recent weeks. “I would like to commend city employees for the way they’re handling adjustments made during the past week and a half,” said Nichols, adding, “Where possible, departments have split into shifts to minimize any threat of exposure—they’re working odd hours, some during the weekend, and didn’t hesitate to say yes.”
