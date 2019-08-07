Two men were arrested early Monday morning when Brown County deputies responded to a call of a possible break-in in Morrill.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., dispatch received a phone call about a possible break-in in Morrill. Upon investigation, the deputy arrested Steven Schler, 63, of Morrill, on charges of felony obstruction, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
In an unrelated incident, on July 31, dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the city limits of Robinson. Upon investigation by a Brown County deputy, Nicholas Juarez, 30, of Robinson was arrested on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.
