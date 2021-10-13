Dust off your broom ladies for a witchy night of fun, shopping, contests and a wine and paint event on Halloween.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is teaming up with the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation for a Witches Night Out event starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Fisher Community Center.
The Witches Night Out features vendors, food, contests and more for a door admission. VIP tickets include all of those things, plus a ghoulishly delightful Halloween wine and paint event led by local artist Katherine Miller for additional cost.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the tickets for the Witches Night Out will not have a limit, however the wine and paint event is limited to 40 people.
Come dressed for the occasion as there will be prizes for Best Costume, Best Witches Laugh and a few other contests.
Contact the HCVB for ticket information at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.