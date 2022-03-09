The Dvorak Mexico Missions group is making another trip across the border this month to participate in the national mission Homes For the Homeless and is seeking financial donations.
Jason and Nancy Dvorak of rural Hiawatha - and members of the First Baptist Church - have led a group from the area to Reynosa, Mexico for several years and most recently traveled there over Christmas to build a house for a family living in what would be termed as a dump by American standards. members of the church have also helped support this mission work by providing financial donations and other items needed for the houses.
Nancy Dvorak said they are seeking financial donations to help defray the cost of food and gas for the trip. Financial donations will also help purchase items for the house - which is similar to what would be called a garden shed in America. These houses provide a home for several members of families who live in the area.
The Dvoraks said financial donations help purchase many of the items when they arrive as taking them across the border has proven to be more difficult in recent years. Nancy Dvorak said financial donations can be made by contacting her at 785-288-0033 or message her on Facebook at Nancy Blair Dvorak. Find the Dvorak Mexico Missions group also on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.