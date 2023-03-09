The Hiawatha Fire Department was called out early Thursday to battle a house structure fire at 900 Iowa Street.
Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon said the homeowner awoke to smoke shortly after 2 a.m. and called 911. The HFD was called out at 2:22 a.m. and arrived to see the house ablaze.
"When we arrived the house was roughly 50 percent fully engulfed," Sheldon said.
The homeowners were able to make it safely out, Sheldon said.
Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly 2 more hours before bringing it under control by about 4 a.m. The HFD made use of its ladder truck to rise above the house and hit the roof with water.
"I would say it is a total loss, however we were able to keep the fire from spreading to the south addition," Sheldon said.
He said due to the collapse of the roof, it was unable to immediately determine where the fire started, however the state fire marshal will be on site soon for investigation.
Sheldon said his department was on site until shortly after 6 a.m. getting hot spots under control. He said Robinson Fire Department also responded, as well as Horton Fire Department assisted with manpower.
Brown County Rescue Squad 48 provided lighting for the fire scene and Town and Country EMS was on standby. He noted that Hiawatha Police and Brown County Sheriff provided traffic control until the street departments came out later with barricades and the water department had to be called out due to a water line burst.
He noted that ironically, Wednesday night was a meeting of local fire chiefs on "Instant Command," and said that he saw that scenario work well during Thursday morning's fire by delegation of duties and responsibilities with everyone following protocol.
"Everything worked seamlessly," Sheldon said.
He also noted that two new firefighters received valuable training at the scene.
