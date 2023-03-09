The Hiawatha Fire Department was called out early Thursday to battle a house structure fire at 900 Iowa Street.

Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon said the homeowner awoke to smoke shortly after 2 a.m. and called 911. The HFD was called out at 2:22 a.m. and arrived to see the house ablaze.

