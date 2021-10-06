Early voting kicks off in Brown County next week for the Nov. 2 election.
Several USD 415 and USD 430 school board positions are up for a vote this year, among other positions within the county.
For USD 415, John Wright is vacating his position for Position No. 4 and Roni Tietjens of Robinson is running unopposed.
For Position No. 5, incumbent Andrea Groth is running against Jacquelyn Kerl. For Position No. 6, which will be vacated by Keith Erdley, John F. Hoschouer, Jim Robidoux and Jeff Moore are all running.
The Hiawatha World will be running profiles on the USD 415 Hiawatha School Board candidates in an upcoming issue.
For USD 430 South Brown County, Katelyn Ross is running unopposed for Position No. 4, Shelby Rice and Jared Wilson are running for Position No. 5 and Sarah Stirton, Shelly Smith and Kayla Thorson are running for Position No. 6.
Within the City of Horton, Carmela Boller and Bobby E. Bacon are vying for Commissioner of Utilities and incumbent Kenneth E. Krug is being challenged by Tina Nigh for Commissioner of Finances.
Early voting locations have also been announced within the county. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, early voting will be at Maple Grove Complex West from 10-11 a.m. and Complex Eat from 11-noon that day.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, early voting will be open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Morrill Community Building and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Everest Northfield Community Room, 326 Locust. Please bring a photo ID to vote.
According to the Brown County Clerk's office, voter registration will continue until 21 days prior to the election - Oct. 12 - and reopens the day following the election.
To register to vote you must be:
a U.S. Citizen
a resident of the State of Kansas
be 18 years old before the next statewide general election
have received final discharge from imprisonment, parole, or conditional release if convicted of a felony
have abandoned your former residence and or name
Qualified persons may register at the Brown County Clerk's Office in Hiawatha, or at the Hiawatha or Horton City Clerk's Office. You may also register to vote at the Driver's License Department in the County Treasurer's Office or you may print out a Voter Registration Form and send to the Brown County Clerk's Office.
A voter must re-register if the voter moves or changes their name.
A voter may declare a party affiliation at the time of registration, or may sign a declaration at the voting place during a primary election if registered as unaffiliated. A voter may also choose not to be affiliated with any political party.
A voter may change party affiliation by re-registering. Deadline for making changes to party affiliation was at noon on June 1. No changes can be made after the deadline.
Registered voters who wish to vote in advance of election day may apply for an advance ballot by one of two procedures:
1. The voter may fill out an Advance Ballot Application and send to the Brown County Clerk's Office for an advance ballot. The advance ballot will be mailed to one of the following addresses as specified by the voter:
The voter's residential address or mailing address as indicated on the registration list;
The voter's temporary residential address; or
A medical care facility, hospice or adult care home where the voter resides
2. The voter may call the Brown County Clerk's office at 785-742-2581.
The ballot must be voted in secrecy and returned to the Brown County Clerk's Office
by the time the polls close on election day.
Advance voting in person may begin 20 days before an election and ends at noon the day before the election. An advance voter may go to the Brown County Clerk's Office to apply for a ballot and vote in the office.
