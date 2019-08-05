The eastbound ramp from Roseport Road to U.S. 36 in Elwood is expected to close to traffic on Tuesday, Aug. 6, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The closure is necessary as part of a bridge repair project on the two bridges over Roseport Road. Motorists in Elwood wanting to travel east on U.S. 36 should use the K-238/U.S. 36 junction.
There will also be a lane closure in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 36 and a speed limit reduction to 35 mph during the duration of this project. The project is expected to be closed until late November.
Please use extra caution in the work zone area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.