The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, along with RehabVisions, has scheduled Easter events for Saturday morning.
The annual Chamber's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. on the courthouse square, with photos with the Easter Bunny starting at 9:30 a.m. The Chamber will be posting photos to its Facebook page at no charge or parents can take their own photos.
The Easter Egg Hunt is for children age infant through fourth grade and the courthouse will be divided into sections for each age category.
Following the downtown hunt, the Easter Bunny is making his way to RehabVisions just down the street at 819 Oregon St.
Organizers there are encouraging families to join them for their first Sensory Friendly Easter event at 11 a.m. This event is to make sure those who may be more sensitive to loud, bright, energy-filled experiences will be able to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt.
If your child is sensitive to sensory-rich experiences, due to anxiety, ADHD, autism, or other neuro-developmental differences, this event may be for them.
