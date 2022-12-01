tribe

Submitted photo

National Park Director Charles F. Sams III, Ioway Tribal National Park Chairman Tim Rhodd, Vice-Chairman and Director Lance Foster, Effigy Mounds National Monument Superintendent Susan Snow, and Midwest Regional Director Bert Frost stand in front of an Eagle Staff and government flags after signing the first-of-its-kind Tribal Sister Park Agreement.

 Submitted photo

WHITE CLOUD – The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska (ITKN) and leaders of the National Park Service (NPS) Effigy Mounds National Monument, signed a first-of-its-kind agreement establishing the first Tribal Sister Park relationship between a U.S. national park and a Tribal Nation’s National Park last week.

This agreement promotes cooperation and support between Ioway Tribal National Park and Effigy Mounds National Monument. It enriches the experience and capacity of the personnel at both parks, strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship.

