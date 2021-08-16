A 90-year-old Hiawatha woman died after an accident in the Walmart parking lot Friday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 11:26 a.m., when a 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by Liberty Hasenohr, 43, of Hiawatha, was heading northbound in the parking lot and struck pedestrian Mary Kleppe, 90, of Hiawatha.
Kleppe died later at Amberwell Hospital. Hasenohr, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
