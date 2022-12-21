A magical Elf that moves around your house at night spreading Christmas magic wherever it goes? You can’t touch it or the magic disappears. But every morning, the Elf is found in a new spot.
This fun holiday tradition — started in 2005 after a children’s book was published called “The Elf on the Shelf — a Christmas Tradition.” The book comes with a Scout Elf — there is a girl and a boy elf version, as well as Elves with different skin tones. Since then, millions of these books and Elf kits have been sold and the fun has exploded into everything from clothing to pets to movies. The book explains that the Christmas Elf came from the North Pole during Scout Elf Return Week — typically Nov. 24-Dec. 1) to help Santa keep tabs on his naughty and nice lists. The Elf watches the kids in the home and each night returns to the North Pole to report back to the jolly old Elf himself!
When Santa arrives to deliver presents Christmas Eve, the Elf hops a ride on Santa’s sleigh to return to the North Pole — not to be seen again until the following year.
Hiawatha Elementary School has it’s own Christmas Elf and she has definitely stepped up holiday cheer a notch for the kiddos there.
Students arrived at school on Monday to see a giant-sized Elf through a window near the front entrance. The Elf was busy roasting a marshmallow over what appeared to be a blazing fire! How peculiar is that??
Top Videos
The second day, low and behold, the Elf had found its way to the roof just over the main entrance, next to a Santa flag.
On Wednesday — the final day of school before Christmas break — the HES Christmas Elf was seen stuck in a window in the preschool classroom with a sign that read “Let Me Out!”
HES Principal Danielle Dierenfeldt said she was tagged on social media by staff members with the fun holiday idea.
“After I was able to locate the costume it was a GO!” she said. “The students have been shocked but think it’s so fun. I’ve denied that it’s me every time they see me in the hallway but they swear they know it’s me because they saw me ‘blink’!”
Dierenfeldt said it’s just so much fun to see their excitement, giggles, and smiles — it makes it all worth it!
“The hardest part has been staying in character the entire time!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.