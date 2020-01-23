The Homer White American Legion Post 66 hosted a First Responders Dinner at the Brown County Sherriff’s Department on Thursday night.
More than 30 local first responders attended the dinner according to Legion Commander Curt Weldon.
“We wanted to show our deepest gratitude to the first responders in our community and show our appreciation for their unselfish service,” said Weldon.
All first responders of Brown County were welcomed to the dinner, and those in attendance were presented with a pin depicting the Hiawatha clock tower, as a mark of gratitude to honor their work in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.