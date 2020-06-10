A group of Hiawatha kids are working to end COVID-19 one lemonade stand at a time.
Katie and Ben Kettler said their son, Declan, along with several of his neighborhood friends sponsored a lemonade stand recently to raise money to benefit the hospital.
Other neighborhood kids Aiya, MIla and Halle McPeak, along with Lena Delaney, Kellen Boye and Jordan Nichols even had a "COVID Parade" on their bicycles around the neighborhood earlier this month - holding signs that said "End COVID."
"They have been very active in our neighborhoods," Katie Kettler said, noting that even though the kids are younger they still seem to understand the ramifications of the COVID-19 coronavirus. "Making sure they don't go inside other's houses to respect the social distancing. For young kids they have been very award the impact this is having on people."
Kettler said that without any urging, the kids came up with the idea to raise money to help end COVID. They raised $105.96 and on Wednesday this week presented the money to Hiawatha Community Hospital providers Dr. Julie Rosa', Dr. Jessica Jarvis, Danielle Jagels, APRN and Jodi Twombly, PA-C.
Dr. Julie Rosa' said she felt the gesture was very sweet.
"I love the heart behind it," she said.
The money will go toward the "fight to end COVID" she said, whether purchasing some PPE supplies that could include masks or fit other needs.
Dr. Rosa' said she feels youth in general have become very aware of the impact the coronavirus has had on society and how it potentially could change everyone's lives and way we view socialization.
