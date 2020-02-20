The Hiawatha World kicked off a quarterly give away last week with cookies and coffee at the office.
Despite the FREEZING weather we had a couple dozen stop by for a warm drink, a treat and to enter our drawing. But don’t worry — you didn’t miss out! You can still stop by our office between now and March 31 to sign up for the drawing of a free 6-month subscription.
Or — enter our drawing once a day online at the following link: https://www.hiawathaworldonline.com/customerappreciation/#//
Also, mark your calendars for our next office Customer Appreciation Day — set for Tuesday, March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day!! Stop by that day for a coffee and a treat and maybe you will have the Luck of the Irish!
