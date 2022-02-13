10 Best Episodes of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ According to Fans

Before you tune in for Peacock‘s newly-released series Bel-Air, which puts a dramatic twist on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, why not revisit the source material?
And if you’d like to just sit right there and learn how Will Smith became the prince of a town called Bel-Air, as the theme song goes, you could certainly start with fans’ picks for the 10 best episodes of the 1990-96 NBC sitcom.
The beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was also the subject of a 2020 HBO Max reunion special, starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a West Philly-raised teen who gets shipped off to live with his wealthy aunt Vivian, uncle Philip, and their kids (Carlton, Hilary, Ashley and later Nicky) in ritzy Bel-Air.
According to ShowSkimmer, these are fans’ top-rated episodes of the original show…
Bel-Air, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 13, Peacock
Season 1, Episode 1: “The Fresh Prince Project”
In the series premiere—directed by Fame alum and future Grey’s Anatomy star Debbie Allen—Will tries to settle into his new, upper-class existence.
Season 1, Episode 6: “Mistaken Identity”
Will and cousin Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) are mistakenly busted for car theft as they drive Philip’s law partner’s Mercedes to Palm Springs. Meanwhile, Hilary (Karyn Parsons) babysits Ashley (Tatyana Ali) to disastrous results.
Season 1, Episode 22: “Banks Shot”
In another automotive snafu, Will loses his uncle’s wheels in a pool-hall gamble, and it’s up to Philip (James Avery) to hustle the hustlers and get his car back. (Phil even plays one-handed while eating a sandwich.)
Season 1, Episode 23: “72 Hours”
After finding Carlton performing an awkward rendition of “Brick House” with his glee club, Will and his friend Jazz (DJ Jazzy Jeff) bet that Carlton wouldn’t make it a weekend in Jazz’s home base of Compton. But Carlton fits in far better than they expected…
Season 2, Episode 24: “Striptease for Two”
Will pawns his aunt Vivian’s (Janet Hubert) diamond bracelet to exploit an insider trading tip, but when his investment goes south, Will gets a stripper job to earn back the money. Carlton ends up taking Will’s place on stage, though, and he gets into the groove… not realizing his mother is in the audience!
Season 3, Episode 14: “Winner Takes Off”
As part of their escalating prank war against Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell), Will and Carlton fool the butler into thinking he has won millions in a lottery jackpot. Geoffrey, taking the bait, quits his post at the Banks household in dramatic fashion.
Season 3, Episode 19: “Just Say Yo”
Will starts taking amphetamines to keep up with his hectic lifestyle, but then Carlton takes the pills just before the senior prom, mistaking the uppers for vitamins. (Cue a speedy version of the Carlton dance… and a health scare!)
Season 4, Episode 24: “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”
Broadway actor Ben Vereen guests in this episode, playing Will’s long-absent father, Lou. Will is happy to see his dad, but Philip and Viv are suspicious—and they’re there for emotional support when Lou inevitably disappoints his son.
Season 5, Episode 15: “Bullets Over Bel-Air”
In another dramatic episode for the sitcom, this Season 5 installment has Will take a bullet for Carlton after they get stuck up at an ATM. And as Will recovers in the hospital, he takes Carlton off a violent path. (Fans may love this episode, but Smith said in his memoir last year he thinks this is where Fresh Prince “jumped the shark.”)
'Fresh Prince' Reboot 'Bel-Air': Peacock Releases Official Trailer (VIDEO)
Season 6, Episode 24: “I, Done: Part 2”
In the second half of the series-ending two-parter, Will takes charge of his future after Phil and Viv (then played by Daphne Maxwell Reid) move out of the Bel-Air home, Carlton prepares to go to Princeton, and Hilary and Ashley head off to a new life in the Big Apple.
