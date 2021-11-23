’12 Dates of Christmas’: How to Follow the Season 2 Cast on Social Media

Cuffing season calls for a sleigh full of new singles!
Yep, it’s that time of year again for HBO Max‘s festive holiday dating competition series, 12 Dates of Christmas. As Season 2 kicks off this Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25, fans will be introduced to a new trio of leads who are seeking someone special.
Former hairstylist Amanda Grace Jenkins, who identifies as a lesbian, hopes to find the perfect partner to get her out of her self-professed “shy” shell. Meanwhile, Markelle Smith works as a dentist by day and a mistletoe expert by night. The New York-based professional identifies as gay and is looking for the man of his dreams.
'12 Dates of Christmas' Returns With 3 New Singles Seeking 'Holidates' (VIDEO)
Delray Beach, Fl. software engineer Danny Escalante pursues an epic romance for a Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired fairytale with a leading lady.
Per the series description, these three leads “escape to a stunning winter wonderland, each searching for someone special to bring home for the holidays,” as Season 2 promises “even more dating drama, romance, and surprises inside the fantasy lodge.”
So, what are these three singles really like in real life?
Grab a cup of eggnog and keep scrolling to find out how to follow the new 12 Dates of Christmas leads on social media!
12 Dates of Christmas, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 25, HBO Max
