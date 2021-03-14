2021 Grammy Awards Nominees & Winners, From Record of the Year to Best Comedy Album

The 2021 Grammy Awards are here, live from the Los Angeles Convention Center and set to broadcast on CBS at 8/7c pm, and available as well to stream on Paramount+.
Trevor Noah hosts, and performers from include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.
Below are nominees in the major categories. Stay tuned as the night goes on for live updates on winners!
Record of the Year
“Black Parade”: Beyoncé; Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
“Colors”: Black Pumas; Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
“Rockstar”: DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch; SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis, Liz Robson & Chris West, engineers/mixers; Glenn A Tabor III, mastering engineer
“Say So”: Doja Cat; Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs & Kalani Thompson, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish; Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
“Don’t Start Now”: Dua Lipa; Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
“Circles”: Post Malone; Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Savage”: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé; Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
Chilombo:Jhené Aiko; Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition): Black Pumas; Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
Everyday Life: Coldplay; Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
Djesse Vol.3: Jacob Collier; Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
Women in Music Pt. III: Haim; Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa; Lorna Blackwood & Koz, producers; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
Hollywood Bleeding: Post Malone; Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Folklore: Taylor Swift; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer\
Song of the Year
“Black Parade”: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box”: Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan”: Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles”: Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now”: Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe”: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending”: Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cryus
D Smooke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy”: Justin Bieber
“Say So”: Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted”: Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now”: Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar”: Harry Styles
“Cardigan”: Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)”: J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions”: Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite”:
“Rain on Me”: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: WINNER
“Exile”: Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes: Justin Bieber
Chromatica: Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa
Fine Line: Harry Styles
Folklore: Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard: James Taylor — Winner
Blue Umbrella: Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter: Harry Connick Jr.
Unfollow the Rules: Rufus Wainwright
Judy: Renée Zellweger
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika”: Fiona Apple — WINNER
“Not”: Big Thief
“Kyoto”: Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps”: Haim
“Stay High”: Brittany Howard
“Daylight”: Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush”: Body Count — WINNER
“Underneath”: Code Orange
“The In-Between”: In This Moment
“Bloodmoney”: Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”: Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto”: Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday”: Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not”: Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika”: Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High”: Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death: Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka: Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight: Grace Potter
Sound & Fury: Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal: The Strokes — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters: Fiona Apple — WINNER
Hyperspace: Beck
Punisher: Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime: Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush: Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder”: Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade”: Beyoncé
“All I Need”: Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head”: Brittany Howard
“See Me”: Emily King
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined”: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello — WINNER
“Black Parade”: Beyoncé
“Collide” — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
“Do It”: Chloe x Halle
“Slow Down”: Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo: Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour: Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals: Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings: Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is: Thundercat — WINNER
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here: Ant Clemons
Take Time: Giveon
To Feel Love/d: Luke James
Bigger Love: John Legend — WINNER
All Rise: Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence”: Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop”: DaBaby
“Whats Poppin”: Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture”: Lil Baby
“Savage”: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER
“Dior”: Pop Smoke
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture”: Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box”: Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later”: Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar”: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage”: Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits: D Smoke
Alfredo: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony: Jay Electronica
King’s Disease: Nas — WINNER
The Allegory: Royce 5’9″
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song”: Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was”: Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays”: Vince Gill — WINNER
“Black Like Me”: Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird”: Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night”: Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours”: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER
“Ocean”: Lady A
“Sugar Coat”: Little Big Town
“Some People Do”: Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird”: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones”: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table”: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER
“More Hearts Than Mine”: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do”: Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like: Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record: Brandy Clark
Wildcard: Miranda Lambert
Nightfall: Little Big Town
Never Will: Ashley McBryde
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona: Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories: Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez — WINNER
Modern Ancestors: Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper: Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band Conducted By John Beasley
What’s the Hurry: Kenny Washington
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG: Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez: Camilo
Mesa Para Dos: Kany García
Pausa: Ricky Martin
3:33: Debi Nova
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors”: Black Pumas
“Deep in Love”: Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet”: Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone”: Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything”: John Prine — WINNER
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin”: Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor”: Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown”: Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“I Remember Everything”: Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul”: Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers: Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender: Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground: Sarah Jarosz — WINNER
El Dorado: Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels: Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire: Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1: Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook: Steep Canyon Rangers
Home: Billy Strings — WINNER
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1: (Various Artists), Matt Combs & Katie Harford Hogue, producers
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid: Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel: Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard: Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove: Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Rawer Than Raw: Bobby Rush — WINNER
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?: Fantastic Negrito — WINNER
Live at the Paramount: Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice: G. Love
Blackbirds: Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling: North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman: Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance: Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter: Laura Marling
Saturn Returns: The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — WINNER
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020: Buju Banton
Higher Place: Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love: Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough: Toots & The Maytals — WINNER
One World: The Wailers
Best Children’s Music Album
All the Ladies: Joanie Leeds — WINNER
Wild Life: Justin Roberta
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir: Flea
Alex Trebek — The Answer Is …: Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth: Rachel Maddow — WINNER
Catch and Kill: Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White): Meryl Streep (& Full cast)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah: Tiffany Haddish — WINNER
I Love Everything: Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist: Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger: Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill: Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amelie: Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)
American Utopia on Broadway: David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)
Jagged Little Pill: Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) — WINNER
Little Shop of Horrors: Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
The Prince of Egypt: Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
Soft Power: Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
