2021 TCA Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for this year’s annual TCA Awards.
This year’s ceremony recognizes shows and stars who shined during the 2020-2021 TV season with nominees being selected by more than 200 TCA members including critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. Nominations span across several unique categories many of which have expanded their eligibility to eight nominees apiece.
Similar to last year’s ceremony, winners will be announced at a later date as the TCA forgoes an in-person session this summer. This year’s honorees are led by Netflix which garnered a TCA Awards-best with 15 nods with HBO in a close second with 14 and HBO Max trailing with 10. In terms of titles, Ted Lasso leads the pack with the most nominations followed by Hacks, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown, and I May Destroy You, all of which garnered 4 nods each.
Below, see the full roundup of nominees for this year’s TCA Awards, and stay tuned for the winners’ announcement in the weeks ahead.
Individual Achievement in Drama
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX
Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
Allen v. Farrow – HBO
City So Real – NatGeo
Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
Couples Therapy – Showtime
Deaf U – Netflix
The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix
The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+
Taste the Nation – Hulu
Top Chef: Portland – Bravo
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
Bluey – Disney Jr.
Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
Outstanding New Program
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
P-Valley – Starz
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
WandaVision – Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
I May Destroy You – HBO
It’s a Sin – HBO Max
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Crown – Netflix
For All Mankind – Apple TV+
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Lovecraft Country – HBO
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Pose – FX
P-Valley – Starz
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Girls5Eva – Peacock
Hacks – HBO Max
Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Pen15 – Hulu
Superstore – NBC
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
Program of the Year
Bridgerton – Netflix
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
