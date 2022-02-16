2022 Billboard Music Awards: NBC Sets Date for Live TV Event

The Billboard Music Awards are heading back to Las Vegas for 2022.
NBC and MRC Live & Alternative have announced that the annual star-filled event celebrating the best in music returns home to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The BBMAs will air live, on Sunday, May 15, at 8/7c, on NBC. The host and performers will be announced at a later date.
For almost 30 years, the Billboard Music Awards has been celebrating music’s greatest achievements and honoring the hottest names in music today. For this awards show, honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, the ultimate authority and measure of success in music. The annual live broadcast also includes spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking, and the prestigious ICON Award, honored to record-breaking artists and their impact on music. In 2021, the recipient was Pink, who also put on an aerial performance with her daughter.
The 2021 show, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, saw The Weeknd take home 10 awards. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award and Rapper, while activist Trae the Truth was honored with the annual Change Maker Award.
Billboard Music Award nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners (including MRC Data). The Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, since 1940.
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is the executive producer.
2022 Billboard Music Awards, Live, Sunday, May 15, 8/7c, NBC
