[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, House of the Dragon, Killing Eve, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Andor.]

Each year in TV brings changes to the ‘shipping landscape. New couples bloom. Long-standing favorite couples break up and wash away. Such is the cycle; the changing seasons of fictional romance.

Top Videos

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.