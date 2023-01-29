24 star Annie Wersching dies aged 45 after cancer battle

Annie Wersching has died at the age of 45.

The star, who was best known for her role as FBI agent Renee Walker in the TV series '24', passed away on Sunday (29.01.23) morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

