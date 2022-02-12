3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

The modern-day prequel to the popular Nordic noir crime novels by Henning Mankell returns for a second round, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, on February 17. Before it arrives, here’s why you should catch up on the first twisty mystery of Young Wallander.
A case that hits close to home
When a particularly grisly hate crime occurs in cop Kurt Wallander’s (Adam Pålsson, above) own neighborhood—a hand grenade detonates in a man’s mouth!—he becomes key to the murder investigation.
The Oscars 2022: How to Stream This Year's Nominees on Netflix, Hulu & Disney+
A tense culture clash
Residents of the Swedish city Malmö are at odds over Afghani refugees taking shelter there. With a march by white supremacists planned, the city is at its boiling point when the murder occurs…and an immigrant may be responsible.
The conflicted good guy
Wallander stands out for always trying to do the right thing, which forces him into a tricky situation when he feels a duty to help a neighborhood kid caught up in the case.
Young Wallander, Season Premiere, Thursday, February 17, Netflix
