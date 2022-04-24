Annika
Addressing the camera at times and taking no prisoners, Annika Strandhed, the boss of Glasgow’s newly formed Marine Homicide Unit (Last Tango in Halifax’s Nicola Walker, above left, with Ukweli Roach, Katie Leung, and Jamie Sives), takes on watery crimes with the driest of wit in this suspenseful and cheekier-than-expected adaptation of BBC Radio’s beloved mystery Annika Stranded. Catch it on PBS Passport before its debut on PBS stations later this year.
Annika, Available Now, PBS Passport
Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield is riveting as Utah detective Jeb Pyre, who’s torn between faith and duty in a gripping take on Jon Krakauer’s bestseller of the same name about a 1984 double homicide that rocked Utah’s Mormon community. Garfield says the limited series dives into “the rot at the core of what enabled such evil to take place.” Sam Worthington and Daisy Edgar-Jones also star.
Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 28, FX & Hulu
Shining Girls
The mind-bending 2013 page-turner from writer Lauren Beukes is just as addictive onscreen. Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss executive produces and stars in this puzzle-box tale of traumatized newspaper archivist Kirby. She’s haunted by a brutal slashing attack from her past and begins to suspect that all is not right with her present either.
Shining Girls, Series Premiere, Friday, April 29, Apple TV+
Signora Volpe
Disillusioned MI6 agent Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness) heads from London to Italy for her niece’s wedding. There, she learns there are no holidays for spies after the groom vanishes, the bodies start piling up and she’s suddenly thrust into detective mode. Filmed on location in Umbria and Lazio and filled with sexy twists, this three-part original feels like the perfect beach read.
Signora Volpe, Series Premiere, Monday, May 2, Acorn TV
