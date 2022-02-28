Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) have suffered a major loss on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 28 episode, this is going to get very emotional.
The latest episode revealed that T.K.’s mother and Owen’s ex-wife Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) died, the circumstances of which have yet to be revealed. “Everything’s broken now. Do we even know how broken it is?” T.K. asks, his focus on his younger brother. “He’ll never know a time when it wasn’t. He’ll never know mom.” (As you’ll recall, there was a brief time when they thought that Owen might be the father of Gwyn’s baby.)
Owen assures his son that his brother will know his mother. Watch the clip above for more, including T.K.’s boyfriend Carlos (Rafael Silva) by his side.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Preview: Will Owen & T.K. Make It to [Spoiler]'s Funeral? (VIDEO)
In this next episode, “In The Unlikely Event Of An Emergency,” Owen and T.K. travel to New York for Gwyn’s funeral, only for the plane to experience a mechanical failure. Plus, T.K. reflects back to when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.
Rubinstein previously teased this episode to TV Insider, calling it “the most insane, fulfilling work of my entire career. I was so, so blessed by Tim [Minear] and the writers to have that kind of episode. We’ll see a side of T.K. that we have never seen and we’ll get to learn so much about him. It’s gonna be something else to say the least. It’s definitely the most intense physically and emotionally work I’ve ever done, especially as T.K.”
9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox
