9 Shows to Hold You Over Until ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premieres

We know we’re not alone in eagerly anticipating the return of Euphoria. The breakout teen drama premiered in summer 2019 to much acclaim, and the fanfare — and fan embrace — haven’t stopped. The many ways the show’s makeup and wardrobe inspired the Euphoria faithful still flood social media.
Season two was set to premiere in 2020, but the pandemic halted production. Thankfully, we’ve gotten two bridge episodes to hold us over, each individually focusing on Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), respectively.
Now, finally, it seems the sophomore season is within arm’s reach. This past week, Zendaya celebrated the two-year anniversary of Euphoria with an Instagram post that featured a new clip of Rue and Jules locking eyes from across the school hallway, with the caption, “Happy 2 year @euphoria anniversary… see you soon😊.” While we all patiently wait for it to drop, here’s a list of teen dramas to hold you over until then.
These nine series have at least some if not all the qualities we love about Euphoria, from drama and teen angst, to a unique wardrobe aesthetic and complex interpersonal relationships.
Euphoria, Season 1, Streaming Now, HBO Max
