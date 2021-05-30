’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Co-Sponsors, Family Tension & Jealousy (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 6 “Fear and Loathing.”]
Divorce comes up yet again for several couples as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 continues.
Angela’s still recovering from two surgeries and considering a third, which, unsurprisingly, upsets Michael (but not because he’s worried about the risk). Meanwhile, Kalani meets with a lawyer as she ponders a future with and without Asuelu, and Tiffany gets some good news, but only if she can get her father to agree to something.
Read on to find out how all the drama plays out.
Natalie and Mike
As expected, Natalie and Mike’s visit with his mom Trish for Thanksgiving continues to go downhill. Trish isn’t happy that Natalie refuses to work as an interpreter and take care of her husband and home, while Natalie wants to do what makes her happy. Trish just wants her son to be happy … and definitely wouldn’t be shedding any tears if the marriage doesn’t last.
Mike pretty much just sits back and lets his mother and wife continue to clash over Natalie’s career, goals, reason for marrying her son, feelings about meat… The list goes on. (They stop at the butcher to pick up a turkey, and Natalie, a vegetarian, leaves because she’s not comfortable.) But Trish is just being cautious, he tells a producer. Natalie thinks he’s just ignoring what he doesn’t want to see. It doesn’t look like she and Trish will ever see eye-to-eye.
Tiffany and Ronald
Tiffany and Ronald do get some good news: His visa application is approved, so they can move to the interview phase. He’s one step closer to moving to the U.S. to be with his family. He’s worried they’ll ask about and judge him for his past (like his gambling), but she points out that’s exactly what this next step is.
But there is another potential obstacle in their way: Tiffany needs her father, Carlos, to co-sponsor Ronald and take responsibility for him financially. (She falls under the income requirement and knows her mom would refuse.) But her dad only knows the picture-perfect Ronald he met at their wedding and nothing of his past or criminal record. Don’t tell him, her mom, Maggie, recommends, at least not until everything goes through.
Tiffany worries that could ruin her relationship with her dad, especially since he’s trying really hard to be part of her life now since he wasn’t when she was a kid. That’s why she knows he’ll say yes to co-sponsoring Ronald, and she’s right. “I like Ronald,” he agrees, but then she admits that her husband does have a past.
Angela and Michael
It’s been two days since Angela had her surgeries, and with her friend Jojo heading home, she’s about to lose that support. It’s especially rough since she doesn’t have any (virtual) support from her husband, Michael, who isn’t happy about her breast reduction. As she expects, he has a similar reaction upon learning she’s meeting with another plastic surgeon about a facelift because the more weight she loses, the more her skin will sag. He hangs up on her and, when she calls him back, explains he thinks they should make decisions together.
When Angela meets with the surgeon, he explains the plan: liposuction of her neck to remove the fat from under her chin area, then a lower face and neck lift to tighten the muscle in her neck and lift and pull up her skin. There are some risks, from blood collecting under her skin under her neck to damaging the nerves under the skin. Angela has the doctor talk to Michael to try to assure him her face will be the same, but her husband balks when he hears how much it’ll cost. (“Divorce” is mentioned, though he insists that’s not what he means.) He thinks they should use that money to have a child together, but Angela decides she’s spending her money how she’d like: on the facelift. They can wait to discuss finances when it comes to having a baby when (if?) Michael is able to come to the U.S.
Elizabeth and Andrei
Elizabeth still wants a nanny to help her around the house and with her daughter since she’s working from home, but her husband Andrei refuses to entertain the idea. So, her sister Jenn suggests Elizabeth hire one without telling him since the nanny would be around while he’s at work.
Speaking of Andrei working, he heads out to the investment property, only for Elizabeth’s brother Charlie to walk in after he’s started demolishing the kitchen. According to Charlie, Andrei has to run everything by him first, even if it comes from Chuck. (Andrei only wants to work with Elizabeth’s father, but apparently, that’s not going to happen.) The two yell back and forth, and Andrei ends up storming out. (It’s a good thing Charlie showed up though, considering the gas supposedly isn’t off as Andrei thought.) But Andrei needs proof that he’s working for his Green Card application, so has he just hit a snag?
Kalani and Asuelu
Kalani meets with an immigration lawyer — with her father Low video-calling in — to find out her options when it comes to possibly divorcing Asuelu since they’re back in their regular cycle of problems. The main problem is that she and Low (as a co-sponsor) are financially responsible for Asuelu for 10 years … or possibly a lifetime, without regard to a potential divorce, due to a change made by Trump, the lawyer informs them. The only things that would get them out of that would be Asuelu getting deported, becoming a citizen, or dying. Since they did sign as sponsors for 10 years, it’s possible the government won’t enforce the lifetime provision, but it is a possibility. For Low, that just reinforces his belief that his daughter and her husband should work things out.
Julia and Brandon
Julia and Brandon continue to argue about his friend Melanie; she even moves out of their bedroom (temporarily). She blames his friends, while he blames her for the night out falling apart. While he agrees that Melanie’s questions may have gone a bit too far (like accusing Julia of marrying him for her Green Card), he also thinks the problem is his wife’s jealousy streak. She’ll work on it, she says, and give his friend a second chance, but she also needs him to hear her. He agrees, and she moves back into their room.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)
