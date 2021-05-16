’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Nothing’s Working Out (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 4 “Damage Control.”]
The May 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? leaves most of its couples (or at least one person) in precarious positions.
Kalani reveals a major secret about her and Asuelu’s marriage to her sister, while Jovi’s worried about how Yara will be with their baby daughter when he leaves for work for a couple of months. Angela goes in for her weight loss and breast reduction surgeries, but they may not go as planned. Andrei unsurprisingly can’t work well with Elizabeth’s family on his first day. And jealousy affects more than one relationship.
Read on for a breakdown of all the drama.
Kalani and Asuelu
Kalani opens up to her sister about her marriage in the middle of a furniture store, and Kolini is shocked, to say the least. It turns out Asuelu has his own bedroom/game room. “He basically comes in the room when he wants to have sex and that’s it,” Kalani admits, the first time she’s sharing this with another person. There is zero romance in their relationship, so she feels like he’s her “roommate with benefits.” While Kalani is trying to make their marriage work, she feels like he’s not reciprocating, which she attributes to the kind of relationship he saw with his parents.
“She deserves so much more,” Kolini says.
Asuelu was raised to think divorce isn’t an option, so he doesn’t think there are any consequences no matter what he does or doesn’t do. But they seem to be heading in that direction, considering when Kalani tries to talk to him about fixing their marriage — including their sex life — and bringing romance into their relationship, they only end up fighting and she sees the side he’d claimed was gone. He makes fun of her for crying, he argues she has no reason to cry.
By the end of the episode, she doesn’t see them buying a house together or having a relationship if nothing changes.
Angela and Michael
It’s time for Angela’s surgeries (and reminders of the risks and protocols she must follow, like not smoking), and the plastic surgeon, Dr. Obeng, offers to talk to her husband Michael to reassure him. (Michael, particularly, has a problem with breast reduction surgery.) It works, but Angela doesn’t get to talk to her grandkids before the operations, something that was weighing on her. And she’s starting to fully grasp the risks.
Angela also has a problem with the oxygen mask she must have on her face at first, but soon they’re able to get started. Meanwhile, JoJo keeps Michael and Angela’s family updated in the waiting room while also worrying about her friend potentially not waking up. She would be there for Angela’s family, but she doesn’t want to think about needing to do that.
Then, after the surgery, and the last time we see Angela in this episode, she struggles to open her eyes.
Elizabeth and Andrei
Andrei remains focused on using his time working in Elizabeth’s family business as a stepping stone, and unsurprisingly, he gets off on the wrong foot with pretty much everyone at a property.
Andrei continues to only want to work with his father-in-law Chuck (as he hopes to get that $100K loan from him for his own business) and refuses to listen to Charlie. So when Elizabeth’s brother is at the house they’ve bought to flip, they start getting into it. Then Elizabeth’s sister Becky shows up because she’s Chuck’s listing agent. But Andrei thought that was going to be his role. Chuck, however, informs him that was never the plan.
He does admit that he messed up by forgetting to tell Becky they were doing a walk-through on the house. While he wants to help Elizabeth (by helping Andrei), he has to consider the entire family. So he’s going to use some of his profits on the house to pay Andrei and Charlie and Becky don’t have to worry about it affecting their money. Still, neither of Elizabeth’s siblings is particularly happy with Andrei’s attitude or potential role in the business.
Yara and Jovi
Jovi just wants Yara to relax a bit and enjoy some time out together, but she’s more focused on their daughter. So there go his hopes of time for them as a couple and a honeymoon anytime soon. She suggests she might feel differently after six months, but admits she’s not sure if she’ll be able to leave her baby then, either. All she cares about is her daughter, but she feels like Jovi wants to maintain his partying and traveling lifestyle. Their different ways of parenting are just part of what they still have to learn about each other, given how quickly they got married because of the 90-day process.
Jovi, on the other hand, feels like Yara’s not giving him a chance to be a father; as soon as their daughter starts crying in his arms, she takes her back to calm her down. He also thinks that she needs to understand she can get a break, but she points out that when he leaves for work, she’ll be alone.
Natalie and Mike
Following Mike leaving her at a hotel because she brought up naked photos his friends have sent him, Natalie follows him home to Sequim. She wants him to apologize, and he wants her to apologize because it was in the past. She admits she’s wrong because, as she shares, they’re both stubborn and someone has to take that first step. He agrees to accept her apology … at some point … and compares her to a Sour Patch Kid, someone who’s sour in the beginning but sweet in the end. (Really?!)
Meanwhile, both are worried about their upcoming visit to see his mom for Thanksgiving because the two women do not get along. (Mike’s mom was also the one who get him to call off the wedding initially.) And considering how Trish reacts to Natalie not eating poultry (they can get fish from the river downhill) and her admitting she “probably” won’t be on her best behavior, this spells disaster.
Tiffany and Ronald
It’s been two weeks since Tiffany moved into her new apartment with her kids, and her son Daniel insists on calling Ronald in South Africa to show off the new bed he helped her build. While Tiffany may be angry with her husband at the moment, she doesn’t want to let that affect his relationship with the kids.
But as soon as the kids are in another room, they start arguing about her canceling the plane tickets for a planned visit to see him. (She used the money as a deposit for the new apartment since he never pays for the plane tickets.) “How are you a man who does nothing and still you expect more from me?” she asks.
While Ronald acknowledges the sacrifices she’s made, he argues he’s struggling too and got a job (a temporary one, as a motorcycle mechanic). That doesn’t exactly impress Tiffany, considering she’s been working since she was 15. She’s willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, but she also worries that he’ll let her down again — and if that happens, she’s not sure how much longer she’ll wait.
Julia and Brandon
Julia continues to hate working on Brandon’s parents’ farm and takes the first step to a career as a wedding planner: meeting with one in Richmond to find out what she needs to do for her future. That doesn’t go as well as she’d hoped. Christine recommends she keep practicing her English and figure out how to break into the wedding community by getting to know people and gain experience.
When Julia expresses her concerns about meeting people in the area, Brandon suggests she befriend his friend Melanie who lives nearby. That sparks a bit of jealousy, even as he insists Melanie is like a sister to him. It boils down to Julia not wanting to hear about the great times they had together in the past and not wanting to be friends with his friends. She thinks they should have new friends who are theirs.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)
