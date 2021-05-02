’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Who Might Be Heading for Divorce? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 2, “Indecent Proposal.”]
Distance can make the heart grow fonder…or send someone to a divorce lawyer on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Season 6 continues.
Angela learns just what’s to come for her as she prepares for her weight loss surgery (against Michael’s wishes), while Tiffany takes a hard look at what the future holds for her and Ronald. Elizabeth finds herself in the middle of her family and Andrei (again), Julia continues to fall in love with Las Vegas and Brandon tries to be realistic about their future, and Mike’s birthday celebration ends horribly.
Read on for all the drama.
Angela and Michael
While Angela may be excited about her weight loss surgery, she’s also getting nervous — and Michael’s suggestion is she not have it so they’ll both be happy. But she’s determined to work on herself and her health until he gets to the U.S. since they’re still waiting for the visa approval.
When she goes to her doctor for her consultation, however, Dr. Kashani and Natasha go over the risks (including death) once again, especially after learning she’s still smoking even though she was supposed to stop. The doctor also informs her that after her surgery, she’ll need to eat right and exercise to tone up and lose some of the loose skin she’ll have. That’s something she hadn’t thought about.
Next comes Angela’s meeting with the plastics surgeon, Dr. Obeng, who, upon examining her, tells her about the changes she’ll see as a result of the surgery. She’ll need a breast reduction and after she reaches her weight goal, they’ll address her face, stomach, arms, and possibly thighs. Few people change their minds at this point, but the doctor recommends she talk to her loved ones about all aspects of this surgery.
Tiffany and Ronald
Tiffany and Ronald make their Happily Ever After? debut. The two married in South Africa, and since they’re still waiting for his visa to be approved, they’ve been living apart, with Tiffany in Maryland. They started arguing about their finances soon after their wedding and that hasn’t stopped.
But while he’s getting ready for Tiffany, her son, and their daughter to visit in a month — he buys Carley a stuffed animal — she’s seeing a divorce lawyer. They haven’t been physically together in eight months, and she doesn’t feel like Ronald’s emotionally or financially supportive. She feels like she’s stuck in the marriage, she admits, the pandemic hasn’t helped matters, and she might be miserable even once he gets to the U.S. The lawyer suggests that since she does want to try to make the relationship work, she might want to consider therapy. “You’ll know when it’s time” and she’s figured out if she’s better with or without him, he says.
For Tiffany, the first step is telling Ronald that she canceled the tickets because it’s not fair she’s always paying for them. He thinks she should have just asked for some of the money, while she argues that he should have offered to split the cost — especially after he spent some serious cash on fixing his bike. If he doesn’t meet her expectations (getting a job, saving money, helping with the kids), their marriage won’t work.
Julia and Brandon
Brandon’s mother calls to let them know that Julia received a notice for her initial interview to become a permanent resident. It should be their last step unless it ends with Julia having to go home to Russia.
But their disagreement over where they’ll live continues over dinner. Julia wants to stay in Las Vegas, but Brandon suggests Richmond as a compromise since it’s not a farm and near his job. Things get tense when she talks about becoming a wedding planner and designer and he expresses his doubts since she doesn’t write or speak English. She feels he’s not supporting her, but he thinks she’s too much of a dreamer and needs to lower her expectations.
Elizabeth and Andrei
Elizabeth goes into her family meeting about Andrei coming to work for the business and asking for the $100,000 loan from her father knowing how it’ll go down — and she’s pretty much right. Her siblings — especially her brother Charlie, who refuses to work with him — want her husband to prove himself. Elizabeth is left feeling defeated as her husband tries to do what’s best for his family and make money and her family members belittle him.
It ends with the decision to have Andrei and Charlie meet up to squash their problems, but Elizabeth knows that won’t go over well with her husband. Again, she’s right. Andrei refuses to meet with anyone or work with Charlie. His only goal is to prove himself to Chuck as quickly as possible, get the $100,000 loan, and start his own business. Elizabeth just wants him to make concessions so they can move forward and she doesn’t have to be stuck in the middle as his advocate anymore.
Kalani and Asuelu
To Kalani’s surprise, Asuelu isn’t upset that her sister — they don’t get along at all — is coming to stay beyond the fact that she waits to tell him the day of and he can’t properly welcome her (by cleaning the house, buying flowers, and making dinner). It’s the new him, he explains. He wants to be a better person.
Kalani isn’t so sure about this “new Asuelu,” especially when he gets emotional and starts crying. He’s used that to manipulate her in the past, so she’s being cautious.
Mike and Natalie
For Mike’s birthday, Natalie sets up a celebration on the first floor of their hotel. He’s been acting “really good” since she got him his ring… and that all changes in the middle of dinner. It starts off fine as they talk about visiting his mother and Natalie’s first Thanksgiving. (But Natalie can’t forget that his mom was the reason he canceled their wedding before.)
Then, when they talk about going to Nevada and meeting his friends, he tells her she has to be nice. She can come across as harsh, he explains. She says she’d be polite if his friends wouldn’t send him nude photos (as a girl he claims is just a friend has done). With that, Mike walks away — then comes back downstairs with his bag and leaves the hotel. Uh-oh.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)
