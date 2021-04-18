’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All Part 2: Until We Meet Again (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 19 of 90 Day Fiancé.]
The final Tell All installment is all about deciphering the ongoing Andrew and Amira saga, while Tarik and Hazel confront ex Minty once and for all. It’s the end of an era for these 90 Day couples as Season 8 officially concludes. While some stars are slated to return for spinoff Happily Ever After?, our time here is done. Let’s dive in one final time.
Amira Tells Her Side of the Story
Remember when Andrew stormed off the set and refused to participate unless he could speak directly to Amira? Well, that’s still happening. “If he leaves then he leaves. Good,” Amira shrugs. “I will not give him the pleasure to control me again in my whole life. When he talks to me, he makes me feel guilty about everything, and today [he] can’t do that.”
The other couples agree that Amira shouldn’t have to face Andrew. Turns out most of the cast is annoyed by Andrew. Rebecca even points out that Andrew only came to the Tell All to confront Amira. “Something about that isn’t right,” she urges.
Amira videos into the reunion sans Andrew. The last time she had contact with her ex was when he asked for the engagement ring back. Apparently, Amira mailed it to California along with presents for Andrew and his family; she never heard back from him. Later she recalls her journey to the U.S. and subsequent detention in Mexico. Amira claims Andrew didn’t even reach out to her over the three days she was detained, and Jovi starts finding some holes in Amira’s story. “I want to hear his side of the story,” Jovi explains. “It’s kind of upsetting for everybody here because we can’t get that.”
The Cast Is Confused
Producers try to get Andrew back to set, while Yara asks Amira why she’s scared of Andrew. Amira tells the group that Andrew repeatedly yelled at her; Julia doubts Amira because Andrew “looks like a nice guy.” Tarik rightfully says that how Andrew looks doesn’t matter.
Guess it’s irrelevant because Andrew officially leaves. “He decided that he wanted to talk to you directly, obviously that wasn’t possible,” host Shaun Robinson states. “We wish him the best.” She then prompts Amira to explain why she traveled to Serbia and how her relationship disintegrated so quickly.
“Andrew decided that I have to get pregnant as soon as I arrive in the U.S. Otherwise he’s not going to get married to me,” Amira explains.
“Now the truth comes out. That’s what we were missing!” Tarik responds. Amira adds that Andrew yelled at her the whole night but she still went to the airport to fly to the U.S. Rebecca and Jovi tell Amira that Andrew was claiming Amira is the one who ended things. Then Amira drops a bombshell: Andrew set up a dating profile before she even returned to France.
So is Amira dating again? “Now I’m finally happy again. I’m in love with someone. I think this man is the love of my life,” Amira smiles. Her “Mr. Right” is also from America, and while Julia and Zied joke Amira is just trying to get her K-1 visa, Amira seems to have found her happily ever after.
Yet some of the cast is left still scratching their heads. “I would never call her a liar because I don’t know the full story, but the story seems bogus,” Jovi privately says during a production break. “I think they’re both lying about parts of the story, I think…I want to know the truth.”
“They don’t pick people at random and just detain them,” Brendan adds.
“Maybe she lied but we need Andrew too,” Zied states. But that’s not going to happen at this Tell All!
Tarik & Hazel & Their Quest for a Girlfriend
Shaun asks if Hazel is still hoping to find a girlfriend while in the U.S. Julia is confused by their situation. She jokes that Tarik will now “have two girlfriends” and must be thrilled. “No, no, no. I don’t have two girlfriends. I have one wife. Let’s get that clear,” Tarik explains. “Relationships that have more than one person, the first thing people think is ‘threesomes, threesomes, threesomes!’ It’s not all about sex. That’s not it, and it wasn’t for us.”
Hazel confirms that’s “not the priority,” and Tarik educates the group that polyamory is a common practice with married people. “They can have a girlfriend or boyfriend of their choosing and still have a loving, moral, upstanding marriage like everyone else…We do what we want.”
Tarik admits that “this has happened once before” but it’s not “a lifestyle” for him. Hazel actually likes this, boasting that Tarik will know “how to handle two girls” thanks to his past experience.
Then Shaun invites the couples’ ex Minty, whom Tarik was still secretly talking to without Hazel knowing. “I think Hazel used to get number one attention and then one day that attention has to be shared and I think that’s why,” Minty speculates.
“Liar. I don’t trust you,” Hazel counters, while Minty explains that she’s more attracted to men and formed a deeper relationship with Tarik than Hazel. Tarik is even still talking to Minty! Yet Hazel has repeatedly asked Tarik to delete Minty’s phone number.
Tarik also clarifies that he, Hazel, and Minty did not have sex together…but Tarik may have been intimate with Minty without Hazel. “Different strokes for different folks,” Shaun concludes.
Did Mike Cheat on Natalie?
At the Season 7 reunion, Natalie accused Mike of being unfaithful with his female friend Sarah. Now, Shaun invites Sarah to the Tell All over a year later to explain her side of the story. Supposedly Mike stayed with Sarah the nights leading up to her own nuptials. “I had multiple people staying at the house,” Sarah states. “My husband was supposed to be there but unfortunately plans changed so he ended up staying at his place.”
Natalie assumed that Sarah and Mike hooked up after learning Sarah’s then-fiancé wasn’t there. “I had never had any contact with Natalie at that point…It never even crossed my mind that there would be an issue,” Sarah continues. Yet Natalie claims while she was video-chatting with Mike, he was shirtless and Sarah said in the background that she was going to get into the shower. Sarah says that it never happened, at least not to her knowledge. Seems like a bit of a stretch for Natalie’s paranoia. Mike and Sarah have never dated or been romantic in the past.
“Sarah is a sister to me,” Mike promises. “We were roommates. We are just really great friends.” Sarah admits to “not caring for” Natalie after having a “mean” introduction over FaceTime. This makes sense because Natalie asked Sarah if “all American women were whores” or just Sarah. “We proceeded to have a screaming match with each other because I didn’t take well to being talked to like that,” Sarah remembers. Sarah calls Natalie “insecure” while Natalie tries to deny everything unsuccessfully.
That’s All, Folks
Shaun wraps up the Tell All, and the couples head off in their own directions. Natalie admits in a confessional that she’s not in the best place with Mike, while he separately vows to “do whatever it takes” to make their marriage work.
Tarik stands by his choices after the Tell All — and isn’t listening to any of the other cast members’ judgments. “Hazel and I, we don’t have to follow anyone’s rules,” he tells the camera. “In some ways, I think we had less problems than most of them did and there’s only two of them! So who’s more f**ked up: me and Hazel and Minty, or y’all?”
Rebecca and Zied are as strong as ever, and Julia hopes to move off of Brendan’s family farm. Yara and Jovi do “fight a lot” but they love each other — and their daughter — no matter what.
And that’s a wrap! It’s been an honor and a pleasure. Love always, 90 Day fans!
