This Is Us returns for its first episode in four weeks. Prodigal Son continues its season-ending storyline of escaped madman Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly. PBS launches a new series about increased life expectancy. A power play fuels the season finale of Mayans M.C.
A Dance with Destiny on ‘This Is Us,’ Who’s the Lunatic on ‘Prodigal Son,’ PBS’s ‘Extra Life,’ ‘Mayans’ Finale
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Spring musical was 'Practically Perfect'
- Wear blue ribbon to support National Police Week
- Brown County Sheriff
- Hiawatha Masons donate to Astronomy Club
- Friends of Hospice Volunteers
- U.S. 36 pavement marking replacement begins May 7
- Community Happenings
- Commodity distribution set for North Brown County
Most Popular
Articles
- Falls City man killed in Brown County wreck
- Locals prepare for Big Kansas Road Trip
- FBC named Hiawatha Chamber's Member of the Month
- Reetz, Bonnie J. 1938-2021
- Babbs, Mark A. 1964-2021
- Texas star Sharleen Spiteri's house is haunted by old woman
- Middendorf, Clarence F.
- Brown County Sheriff
- County Clerk releases 2021 Election info
- Services set for May 8 for longtime Hiawatha teacher Chris Vitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.