A Great Escape on ‘Prodigal Son,’ Time Travel on ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Resident’ Encounters Disaster, ‘Big Sky’ Gets Tricky

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) may just break out of prison on Prodigal Son. Everyone loves a good time travel episode, and this Supergirl two-parter is no exception. The hospital is in the path of a deadly twister on The Resident. The situation involving the Kleinsassers only gets more complicated on Big Sky.
