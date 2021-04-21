‘A Million Little Things’ Deals With Trauma, ‘The Goldbergs’ Goes On ‘The Dating Game,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Faces an Old Foe, Secrets Come Out on ‘Good Trouble’

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
Sophie (Lizzy Greene) has to decide whether to go through with her music school audition on A Million Little Things. Geoff (Sam Lerner) goes on a game show to try to move on after his breakup with Erica (Hayley Orrantia) on The Goldbergs. The S.W.A.T. team has to deal with the reemergence of the Imperial Dukes. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Evan’s (T.J. Linnard) relationship goes public on Good Trouble.
