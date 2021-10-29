A ‘Scooby-Doo’ Reunion, ‘Colin in Black & White’ and ‘Army of Thieves’ on Netflix, Roy Wood Jr. Stand-Up, More ‘Paranormal Activity’
Ruh-roh! The Scooby Gang reunites for a retrospective special on The CW. Netflix offerings include a dramatized coming-of-age story of NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. delivers his third stand-up special for Comedy Central. To kick off the Halloween weekend, Paramount+ streams a new Paranormal Activity movie.

