A trespasser attempted to crash through the gates of Kim Kardashian West's home

Kim Kardashian West's home has allegedly been the target of a trespasser.
The 40-year-old reality star has reportedly fallen victim to a trespasser who attempted to pay her a visit at her home when he broke into the Hidden Hills community where she lives, and tried to get into her front gate.
Law enforcement told TMZ the 24-year-old man burst into the gated neighborhood on Wednesday (02.24.21) evening when security managed to stop him from finding the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's home.
He also claimed Kim – who is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West – was his wife before the Sheriff cited the man for trespassing, although he was later released.
Kim's home was previously broken into in 2017 when burglars targeted her Bel Air mansion that she shared with Kanye.
The burglars fled the scene with three of the pair's luxury cars and one iPhone before targeting their neighbor, Kathy Griffin's home.
The couple has since separated with Kim recently filing for divorce after seven years of marriage, and whilst they have not yet released a statement on their relationship status, it has now been claimed Kim wants to talk about the break-up with famed interviewer Oprah.
A source said: “Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with Oprah to open up about her marriage split.
“She feels she needs to face the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumor mill.
“She’s biding her time and doesn’t want to be overshadowed by the Meghan interview, but she has already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special. It will likely happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up.”
The news comes after was reported this week that Kim and Kanye, 43, have listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split.
Court documents also show the beauty mogul wants joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months – as well as having spousal support terminated.
The couple will also refer to a prenuptial agreement signed before they tied the knot in 2014 when it comes to dividing their property and assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.