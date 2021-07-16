Music is in the air, with Apple’s launch of the giddy movie-musical spoof Schmigadoon! and a more serious study of contemporary music in Hulu’s McCartney 3-2-1 and PBS’ Icon: Music Through the Lens about rock photography. Fantasy/horror fans reach the end of the road in the finales of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy and Apple’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story. Netflix profiles tennis star Naomi Osaka in a three-part docuseries. Another potential hit movie has a day-and-date streaming premiere with Space Jam: New Legacy on HBO Max and in theaters.
A Very Musical Friday (‘Schmigadoon!’, ‘McCartney 1-2-3,’ PBS’ ‘Icon’), ‘Fear Street’ and ‘Lisey’s Story’ Finales, Profiling Naomi Osaka, New ‘Space Jam’ on HBO Max
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
